GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday evening on Gunter Road in Greenville County.

According to dispatchers, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene shortly after 7:00pm.

There’s no word yet on injuries.

A 7News crew at the scene reported hearing numerous gunshots at the scene.

SWAT teams were also seen at the location on Gunter Road.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.