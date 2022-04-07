ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest has been made following a video from social media of people throwing dogs into Lake Russell on Sunday.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Calvin Bynes Hufflin of Anderson Thursday for ill treatment of animals.

Deputies said one of the animals involved in the case were seized during Hufflin’s arrest.

An arrest warrant has been obtained on Carondus Moreck Allen of Anderson for the same offense, deputies said. It is believed Allen has the other animal involved in his possession.

We previously reported, the incident happened near the Jim Rampey Boat Ramp.

The video shows four people standing along the shoreline, and one person throwing a dog into the water.

The witness told deputies that the people along the shoreline were laughing about what they were doing.

Abbeville County Captain Matthew Graham spoke with the witness who took the video. He said the same individual threw two dogs into the lake multiple times, even though the video only shows it one time.

“We’re not going to tolerate any kind of cruelty towards animals,” said Graham.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carondus Moreck Allen is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 446-6000.