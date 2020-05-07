Deputies charge man after burglaries, arson in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with multiple burglaries and an arson in the Starr area of Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect broke into the Kingdom Vision Worship Center, a home, and a vehicle between May 4 and May 5.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect also set fire to a church building and stole a tractor.

Deputies have charged 43-year-old Roger Vernon Vaughn, Jr. with two counts of second degree Burglary, Grand Larceny, Breaking into a Motor Vehicle, and second degree Arson.

Vaughn was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on $70,000 bond.