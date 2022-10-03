UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are continuing to search for an inmate who escaped Friday night in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old David Paul Strickland, of Union, escaped from the detention center on Jonesville Highway around 10 p.m.

Strickland was in jail on multiple charges from the sheriff’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol, deputies said.

Deputies and K9 Units searched into the early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday but have not found him.

The Union Public Safety Department, Jonesville Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are assisting in the search to find Stickland.

Deputies ask anyone who sees Strickland to call 911 and do not approach him.