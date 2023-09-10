SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a home invasion that happened on Saturday night.

According to deputies, the incident took place along Heritage Court around 11 p.m.

Deputies said that a victim was shot once after an unknown suspect entered the home. Deputies then applied a tourniquet to the victim.

EMS also responded and transported the victim to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

