Deputies find explosive ordinance during search warrant in Buncombe Co.

Local News

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found an explosive ordinance during a search warrant Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a storage unit on Smokey Park Highway as part of an investigation into stolen property.

During the search, deputies located some type of explosive ordinance. 

The Asheville Police Department’s Bomb Squad, FBI and ATF were notified and responded to the scene. 

“Thank you to the APD personnel for their assistance and work in this dangerous situation,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller. 

The sheriff’s office said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

