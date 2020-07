ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with their animal control division found a loose pig in Starr.

(Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The pig was found along McElrath Road.

The sheriff’s office is now trying to find the pig’s owner.

Anyone with information about the pig or the pig’s owners is asked to call animal control at (864) 260-5576.