ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will host a first responder career fair Thursday.

The Anderson County Emergency First Responder Career Expo will be held at the Civic Center of Anderson at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Deputies, police and fire departments will be on-site to talk about potential career opportunities.

Officials are currently looking for deputy sheriffs, detention deputies and telecommunication operators.

If you are interested, resumes and applications will be accepted during the event.