Deputies identify 2 wanted after man shot during robbery at Oconee Co. home

Sayphonh Xayachack (left) and Gavin Tukes (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man and woman they said shot another man during a robbery at an Oconee County home.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Gavin Lamar Tukes and 25-year-old Sayphonh Miranda Aquilla Xayachack have each been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Tukes has also been charged with Burglary and Petit Larceny while Xayachack has also been charged with Armed Robbery.

The shooting happened August 3 at a home on Ora Road near Longcreek Highway, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a woman had entered the victim’s home to talk to him when a man in a mask also entered the home with a gun and demanded money.

Deputies said the man shot the victim in the leg and took $1,800 in cash after being asked to leave the home.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital for his injury.

The sheriff’s office said Tukes and Xayachack were last seen in a silver 2008 Ford Fusion with South Carolina license plate UJG764.

Anyone with information on the location of Tukes and Xayachack are asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.