GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies were in a standoff Tuesday evening with an armed woman at a Greenville County hotel.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified that a woman left Sharpshooters gun range with a gun and was possibly threatening to harm herself.

The sheriff’s office said the woman barricaded herself in a room at the Econolodge on Interstate Court off of Pelham Road.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.