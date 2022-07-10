ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Anderson County deputies were injured when they crashed into each other Sunday night.

According to law enforcement, the crash happened on White Street Extension near George Albert Lake Road around 10 p.m.

Law enforcement said they were attempting to stop a vehicle that matched a description of a vehicle in a drive-by shooting in the city of Anderson. As they were attempting to stop the car on White Street Extension, the deputies crashed.

Both deputies were taken to a hospital.