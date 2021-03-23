Deputies investigate after horse shot, killed in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a horse Monday morning in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Arrowood Road for a report of a horse having been shot.

Deputies found the horse, named Blackjack, dead in a field from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Blackjack may have been killed during the early morning hours.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.

