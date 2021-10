MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a home in McDowell County Wednesday afternoon.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Griggs Road in Old Fort.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found DeAngelo Maurice Rushing, 31 dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said there is no ongoing threat to the community.