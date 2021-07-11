Deputies investigate after man shot in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning.

Deputies responded at 4:33 a.m. to the 100 block of Middleton Street in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived, they found a male with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.