GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect involved in a shooting after an alleged road rage incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, around noon, GCSO communications received several calls referencing shots being fired at Dollar Tree, located at 1451 Woodruff Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, who had not sustained injuries.

Officials said the suspect is described as a Black male with dreads, wearing black pants, a black hoodie and white shoes.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

