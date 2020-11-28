Deputies investigate armed robbery at Henderson Co. bank

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Henderson County bank Friday evening.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around 6:00pm at the United Community Bank on United Bank Drive in the Etowah community.

Deputies said they received a bank alarm and confirmed with staff that an armed robbery had occurred.

Witnesses said the man was dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and mask, and black gloves and was carrying a backpack.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from the tellers.

The suspect then ran from the bank, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Detective Scott Aly with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-3176 or submit a tip through the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office mobile app.