GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Tax refunds for those on 2020 Unemployment Benefits are expected to be sent out starting this month. Many families will also soon start seeing advancements on their Child Tax Credit beginning this Summer. The big take away on both accountsโ€” the sooner you file, the quicker you can expect your return.

Most people already saw this benefit when filing this year's tax return, if you filed before March 11th. However, after that date is when President Biden filed the American Rescue Plan which made all unemployment benefits up to $10,200-dollars non-taxable for individual taxpayers.

"People who filed their taxes before this date however paid taxes on their Unemployment Benefits which is now considered non-taxable," said Partner with Upstate CPA's, Salil Mathur.

He said the IRS is now required to refund that money to taxpayers who had 2020 Unemployment Benefits that paid their taxes unnecessarily.