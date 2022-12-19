GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway in Greenville County after a person was found shot dead Monday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 6400 August Road in Greenville around 10:40 a.m. Monday in reference to a person who had been shot.

Deputies found an adult male suffering at least one gunshot wound at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Stick with 7NEWS for more updates as this story develops.