Deputies investigate homicide in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a homicide in Greenville County, Thursday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Swamp Fire Court around 9:50pm.

The sheriff’s office said at least one person is dead and that their cause of death is still being investigated.

Investigators say they have not identified a suspect but there is no immediate threat to the public.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the victim.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.