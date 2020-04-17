1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Deputies investigate homicide in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a homicide in Greenville County, Thursday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Swamp Fire Court around 9:50pm.

The sheriff’s office said at least one person is dead and that their cause of death is still being investigated.

Investigators say they have not identified a suspect but there is no immediate threat to the public.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the victim.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories