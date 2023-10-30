SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are investigating multiple car break-ins that happened over the weekend at an Upstate car dealership.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Benson Kia, located at 1100 North Pine Street, on Saturday in reference to multiple car break-ins and vandalism.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the service dispatcher who advised he had come into work to find that several customers’ vehicles had been broken into.

Multiple car’s windows were busted out and three cars steering columns were disassembled.

Deputies were told four individuals were seen on camera going through the parking lot throughout the night.

No arrests have been made at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

