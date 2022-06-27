Old Easley Highway and Old Bramlett Road shooting June 27, 2022 (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened near the intersection of Old Easley Highway and Old Bramlett Road.

Deputies received a call around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning and upon arrival found an adult male victim that had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

No suspect has been identified and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.