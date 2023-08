Video of the suspect burglarizing store (Source: Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Detectives with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance in identifying a burglar.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is captured on video surveillance early Friday morning around 1:30 a.m. burglarizing Holly Springs Country store, located at 6491 Highway 11.

If you have any information concerning the identity of this person, please contact Detective David McKenzie at (864) 898-5514.