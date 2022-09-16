GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a sexual assault investigation Friday afternoon near Swamp Rabbit Trail.

According to deputies, they received a call from someone on the Swamp Rabbit Trail who was made aware of the situation.

The victim was reportedly assaulted by a person she was in a vehicle with after they drove to an abandoned building located in the 200 block of Old Bleachery Road, deputies said.

The suspect, a light-skinned black man whom the victim was familiar with, allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted the victim while armed with a gun.

Deputies said the victim was able to escape and run to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, where she flagged down someone for help.

