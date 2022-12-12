GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at 1115 Cedar Lane Road, which is the listed address for El Tri Bar & Grill in Greenville.

Deputies responded to the scene around 1:13 a.m. Monday morning.

They found “two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said. They were taken to a nearby hospital and their conditions are currently unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing. 7NEWS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.