GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Taylors.

According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch received a call around 1 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who had walked to a nearby business on Wade Hampton Boulevard asking for help.

Officials said there is no word on any suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.