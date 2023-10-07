GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Greenville County Communications received a call around 5:15 a.m. regarding multiple gunshots heard near the 100 block of White Horse Road Ext.

Upon arrival, deputies found multiple shell casings. A house and car were struck by gunfire.

Deputies said no suspects are in custody and no injuries were reported.

This incident is believed to be isolated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.