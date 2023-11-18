GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call around 11:51 p.m. in reference to a shooting that took place in the area of Spokane Drive and Huron Way.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

This investigation is in its early stages.

