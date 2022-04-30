GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a call around 2:33 a.m. in reference to shots fired in the area of 1 Columbia Ave Lot 12.

The sheriff’s office said, upon arrival, deputies found a female suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The female was taken to the hospital according to deputies. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

The is no information on a suspect at this time, deputies said.