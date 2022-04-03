MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting in Moore.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a shooting on Vista Drive Sunday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, they said the victim was taken to the hospital and other people people at the house with taken to the sheriff’s office for interviews.

The victim died at the hospital, deputies said. Their identity has not been released.

Deputies investigate shooting in Spartanburg Co. (Source: 7NEWS)

The sheriff’s office said they are in the early stages of this investigation, but there is not a threat to the public.