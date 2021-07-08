Deputies investigate shooting in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C (WSPA) – Deputies with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting between a father and son Thursday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 167 Stamey Creek Road in reference to a gunshot victim around 7:25 a.m. Thursday morning.

When deputies arrived they found Billy Jack Gage III suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Deputies said that Gage III assaulted his father, Billy Jack Gage Jr., when he was asked to leave the residence. Upon refusing to leave, deputies said that Gage III approached Gage Jr. in a threatening manner and then Gage Jr. shot Gage III in the abdomen.

Gage III was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No charges are being filed against Gage Jr. and Gage III has been charged with assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.