UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Union County.

According to the Union County Dispatch, the shooting happened at 5:04 p.m. in the 300 block of Hawthrone Road.

Dispatch confirmed that one person was flown to the hospital.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

