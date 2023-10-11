RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking the public for help after a “string of breaking and entering of vehicles” within the last week in the community.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking people who live on Smith Grove Road, Lincoln Road, Rock Corner Road, Old Stone Cutter Road, Burch Hutchins Road, McDade Road to check their surveillance cameras from Oct. 6 through Oct. 9 for any suspicious vehicles or activity.

Deputies said that if you are a victim of these crimes, but do not wish to file a formal report, call in and make the sheriff’s office aware so that locations can be mapped out.

They believe it could possibly lead to a break in the case.

Anyone who would like to submit an anonymous tip call (828) 287-TIPS or the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Mobile App.