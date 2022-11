ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for pieces of equipment that have been taken.

The equipment and tools were taken from an address on Audubon Place in Iva between 8:50 a.m. and 10:05 a.m. on November 1st.

If you see any of these items or know who may have taken them, you can contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-15540.