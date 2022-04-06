RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Rutherford County are investigating a threat against a high school posted to Twitter.

A message posted to Twitter threatened students and staff at East Rutherford High School, according to school officials.

“This message has been broadly recirculated through our school community and through the

community at large,” said principal Tim Torvinen in a letter to students and parents. “School officials and law enforcement personnel appreciate all the calls, texts, and tip line calls alerting us to this message and the potential threat it expresses.”

Officials with the school and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the person who posted the threat was identified and that the threat was confirmed to be a hoax.

There’s no word yet on any charges. The sheriff’s office said they will continue to investigate the threat.