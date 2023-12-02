GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials with the Gaffney Police Department are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred over the past 24 hours.

According to the police department, around 9:37 pm Friday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Serene Dr. in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Investigators and Crime Scene responded to the scene and are still following up on information obtained from people who were there at the time of the shooting.

Several hours later, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North Limestone Street about a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying on the road suffering from shots to the abdomen and groin area. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Investigators and Crime Scene responded and collected several pieces of evidence including numerous shell casings.

Officials said based on preliminary investigation, they do not believe that these shootings are related.

The police department said investigators are still following up on leads as well as obtaining video from the incident locations.

Anyone who can provide any information about these shootings, please contact Major Brian Blanton at (864) 206-3334.

