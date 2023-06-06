TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday.

Deputies said that they responded to the shooting along Cedar Grove Road in Townville just before 10:30 a.m.

According to deputies, a man was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The man was also airlifted to a hospital. Deputies are currently searching for two suspects.

Deputies said that the incident appears to be a drive-by shooting. According to deputies, the incident is isolated.

Detectives and forensics are still investigating at this time. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.