GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that a juvenile was transported to the hospital after being stabbed on Sunday.

Deputies said that they responded to a stabbing call at 75 Mall Connector Road around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found one juvenile female with at least one stab wound.

According to deputies, her condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.