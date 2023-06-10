GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was injured during a shooting in a parking lot on Saturday.

Deputies said that they responded to 2711 Anderson Road in reference to a gunshot victim after receiving a call around 3:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, and her status is unknown at this time.

Deputies said that there is no information regarding a suspect at this time. The investigation remains ongoing by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

