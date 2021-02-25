Deputies investigating death near 6th St. in Gaffney

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a homeless person found in a wooded area off of 6th Street near Gaffney.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the skeletal remains were found in a heavily wooded area Thursday afternoon near Administrative Drive.

The coroner said the remains were believed to be a homeless person who had been camping on the property.

There’s no word yet on how the person died.

The coroner is expected to release further information on Friday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories