Deputies investigating death near 6th St. in Gaffney

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a homeless person found in a wooded area off of 6th Street near Gaffney.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the skeletal remains were found in a heavily wooded area Thursday afternoon near Administrative Drive.

The coroner said the remains were believed to be a homeless person who had been camping on the property.

There’s no word yet on how the person died.

The coroner is expected to release further information on Friday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.