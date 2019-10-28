Missing man found dead near Townville in Anderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man who was reported missing more than a week ago was found dead in the Townville area of Anderson County, Sunday.

Deputies say 50-year-old David Rutledge was reported missing from Townville on October 18.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said his body was found off the side of the road in the area of Sue Ella Court.

Deputies, investigators, and forensics are still on scene investigating.

There’s no word yet on how Rutledge died.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories