Missing man found dead near Townville in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man who was reported missing more than a week ago was found dead in the Townville area of Anderson County, Sunday.

Deputies say 50-year-old David Rutledge was reported missing from Townville on October 18.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said his body was found off the side of the road in the area of Sue Ella Court.

Deputies, investigators, and forensics are still on scene investigating.

There’s no word yet on how Rutledge died.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.