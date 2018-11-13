Deputies investigating death on E. Settlement Rd. in Greenville Co.

Public Domain FILE

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies are investigating a woman's death on East Settlement Road in Greenville County, Monday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, a 52-year-old woman was found around 10:00pm.

Investigators say they have not yet determined the woman's cause of death.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death.

