Deputies investigating death on Reeves Ave. in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies are investigating the death of a man on Reeves Avenue in Greenville County, Monday night.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, a 55-year-old man was found dead around 9:00pm.
It is not yet known how the person died.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the death.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- NASCAR Hall of Famer, Spartanburg native David Pearson dies at 83
- Man considered armed, dangerous wanted for triple shooting in Spartanburg
- Guns stolen from Greenville Co. deputy's vehicle, sheriff's office says
- Woman dies in crash on N. Highway 25 in Travelers Rest, 2 others hurt
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Family says man shoved child walking puppy, stole dog
- Restaurants encourage customers to put down their phones
- George Zimmerman to enter no contest plea in stalking case
- Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST