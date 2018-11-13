Deputies investigating death on Reeves Ave. in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies are investigating the death of a man on Reeves Avenue in Greenville County, Monday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, a 55-year-old man was found dead around 9:00pm.

It is not yet known how the person died.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the death.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.