Local News

Deputies investigating death on Reeves Ave. in Greenville Co.

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 11:19 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 11:19 PM EST

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies are investigating the death of a man on Reeves Avenue in Greenville County, Monday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, a 55-year-old man was found dead around 9:00pm.

It is not yet known how the person died.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the death.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
DISNEY ON ICE
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center