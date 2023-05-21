SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a drive-by shooting occurred on Saturday.

Deputies said that they responded to 324 Autumn Glen Drive. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to a man and his wife who said they heard gunshots coming from outside. When deputies walked outside they saw a white Infiniti Q50 with multiple bullet holes on the right side of the car. The passenger side front and rear windows were also shot out.

According to deputies, there were several shell casings laying on the ground, and the home of the caller also had damages from the shooting as well.

Several witnesses saw a grey-colored SUV in the area with two people inside during the shooting, according to deputies. Witnesses have also provided video camera footage from their homes of the incident to deputies.

There is no word of suspects at this time. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.