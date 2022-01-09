Deputies investigating Greenville Co. stabbing

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stabbing that left one injured Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Lester Avenue and Alston Street following reports of a stabbing. The call came in just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Deputies found “an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound.” He was transported to an area hospital and is being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.