PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after one person was fatally shot in Liberty Monday morning.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened at a residence on Moorefield Memorial Hwy in Liberty around 12:36 a.m. on Monday. The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

The victim was identified as being 31-year-old Kennedy Drayton.

Drayton lived at the residence and died from a single gunshot wound, Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison said.

The homicide remains under investigation.