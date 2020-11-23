Deputies investigating shooting at Greenville apartment complex

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic big crime scene_378910

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call around 6:46 p.m. Sunday night in reference to a shooting in the parking lot of 100 Crestwood Forest Drive in Greenville. That is the address of the Crestwood Forest Apartments complex.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a young male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the victim was sitting in a vehicle at the time of the shooting. A second vehicle was also struck as a result, but was unoccupied.

The investigation is ongoing, and WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories