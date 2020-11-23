Deputies investigating shooting at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call around 6:46 p.m. Sunday night in reference to a shooting in the parking lot of 100 Crestwood Forest Drive in Greenville. That is the address of the Crestwood Forest Apartments complex.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a young male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the victim was sitting in a vehicle at the time of the shooting. A second vehicle was also struck as a result, but was unoccupied.

The investigation is ongoing, and WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 864-23-CRIME.