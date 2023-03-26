Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday.

According to deputies, they received a 911 call regarding an adult man that had been shot just before 1:30 p.m.

Deputies said the shooting took place at 304 White Oak Way in Marietta.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies said that the incident is isolated and there is no threat or danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

