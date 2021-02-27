Deputies investigating shooting that left 1 injured in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Greenville County Saturday night, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 1020 Cedar Lane Road in reference to a gun shot victim around 8:21 p.m. Saturday night.

At the scene they found a male victim suffering at least one gun shot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Deputies ask that if anyone has any information concerning this incident call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

This is an ongoing investigation and details are limited at this time. WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

