Deputies investigating woman’s death in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Laurens County, Tuesday.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Allegra Lane near Gray Court around 10:50am where they discovered a woman who had died.

The sheriff’s office said multiple dogs were removed from the premises.

There’s no word yet on the cause or manner of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.