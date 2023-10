SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies were involved in a standoff Thursday afternoon with a person who they said was barricaded in a Spartanburg County home.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home on Greenleaf Drive for a domestic violence call shortly after 1:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was barricaded inside the home.

A 7NEWS crew at the scene said the standoff came to an end shortly before 5 p.m.

There’s no word yet on any arrests.